Police: 2 women arrested after burglary, battery of blind elderly woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women in North Las Vegas have been arrested after an attempted home burglary that ended in a physical altercation with a partially blind elderly woman, police say.

The incident occurred Friday, Jan. 21, around 5:30 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Reynolds Avenue, near Bruce Street and Owens Avenue.

North Las Vegas police say Latoya Walker, and Lanora Richard went to the home and attempted to change the locks and grab property from the home.

The two women were then asked to leave the property by an elderly resident who is described to be in her 70’s and partially blind.

Police say when the two women refused to leave, a physical altercation took place between them and the resident. Walker and Richard eventually left the property but returned at a later time.

Walker is facing the following charges:

Residential burglary

Battery/victim older person

Conspiracy burglary

Richard is facing the following charges: