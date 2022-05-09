LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed suspects after stealing a couple’s vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday, May 2, at 12:21 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Arby Avenue.

Detectives Seek Help to Identify Robbery Suspects (LVMPD)

Police say two unidentified suspects robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint and stole their vehicle.

The suspects are described as 16 to 30 years of age men, wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2019 Jeep Compass with Nevada Golden Knights license plate GK039C.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 702-385-5555.