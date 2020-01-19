Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii, homes on fire

(AP) — Honolulu Police in Hawaii say two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.