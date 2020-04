LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two LVMPD motor officers “went down” in North Las Vegas just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Metro, it happened near East Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Both officers were transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro has not provided any other information at this time. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.