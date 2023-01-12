Police believe this is 'targeted' crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence.

A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court.

According to police, “two Black males made forced entry into the victim’s residence, the victim confronted the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.”

The resident was shot and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled.

No other details were released.