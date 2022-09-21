LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood.

Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter.

The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion Center Drive, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

A female driver was driving her 19-year-old boyfriend and two other males to allegedly pick up a female.

When they arrived in the neighborhood, an unknown suspect jumped out and opened fire, police said.

The female driver and her boyfriend were hit by gunfire after which the driver of the vehicle drove to the Red Rock Casino to contact the police.

On Monday, Sept. 12, 8 News Now reported that the female driver and her boyfriend were taken to the hospital where the boyfriend was taken into surgery. The girl was treated and released. Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening at the time.