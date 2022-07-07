LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead.

It happened on Wednesday, July 6, along US 95 southbound, north of mile marker 49, eleven miles south of Beatty, Nevada.

Police determined that a Toyota Corolla and Motor Coach RV were stopped at a pilot car traffic control point. The RV was behind the Corolla at the time of the crash.

According to the release, as both vehicles were stopped, the driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and ended up hitting the rear of the RV. This caused a domino effect, and the RV then collided with the Corolla.

The driver of the Lexus died at the scene and was later identified as Raul Roberto Saldano, a 28-year-old man from Sacramento, California.

A juvenile female was also in the Lexus and died at the scene of the crash.

The people inside the RV and Corolla were not injured.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 26th fatal

crash for 2022, resulting in 31 fatalities.