Police: 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says two people were injured following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday.

According to police, it happened just after 2 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Officers arrived and located a man and woman with non-life threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but are reportedly stable.

Police say the shooting was a result of an altercation between two groups of people. LVMPD arrested “multiple people,” including the shooter.

There are no outstanding suspects, LVMPD says. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.