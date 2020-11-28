Police: 17-year-old dead, suspect arrested after shooting in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old is dead and a 26-year-old man is in custody following a shooting in the southeast valley.

The fatal shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday. Police received a report of a person shot at an apartment complex near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard.

Officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They also located the suspect, 26-year-old Ellis Neal, at the scene and took him into custody.

According to police, the victim was visiting a relative who lives in the apartment complex and got into an argument with the relative’s roommate, Neal, which led to a fight outside the apartment.

During the fight, police say Neal pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him. The 17-year-old was transported to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead.

Neal was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.