Police: 15-year-old girl critically injured following crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a 15-year-old girl is critically injured following a crash that occurred in the west valley Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sky Vista Drive, near West Career & Technical Academy.

Evidence shows that an Audi Q5 was traveling west on Charleston, west of Sky Vista when a group of pedestrians crossed the roadway.

The two adults and two juveniles were in a desert area and attempting to run from the north side of Charleston to the south side.

The Audi struck one of the pedestrians, the 15-year-old girl, which forced her to the ground, police said.

She was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC in critical condition.

LVMPD says the driver of the Audi remained at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation.