Police: 11-year-old girl missing, asks public for help finding her

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police is asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old female juvenile who went missing in North Las Vegas Friday night.

Alyssia Brown, 11, was reported missing late Friday night after being last seen just after 5 p.m. at her home in the area of Commerce Street and Alexander Road.

Brown is described as being 4’11” and weighing 82 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue/grey shirt and tan pants.

Picture: Alyssia Brown

Officials worked throughout the night canvassing the area and talking to neighbors to attempt to locate Brown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.