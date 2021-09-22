Police: 11-year-old child seriously injured while crossing North Las Vegas road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in North Las Vegas investigating an auto-pedestrian crash involving an 11-year-old girl who was hit while crossing a road near Commerce and Ann, at around 2:40 p.m.

According to officers, the child was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by the driver of a white pickup truck.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in the crash.