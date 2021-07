NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Police say the cause of the crash was a driver running a red light.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Craig Road and Allen Lane. The intersection is shut down in all directions, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Please avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment is also a factor in the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.