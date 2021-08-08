UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 arrested in suspected DUI crash in Sunrise Manor area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has died following a suspected DUI crash Sunday afternoon in the Sunrise Manor area.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Lamb Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue. Lamb is currently closed in both directions from Wyoming to Philadelphia avenues, according to Las Vegas police.

Officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The second driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries and arrested for suspected DUI, police told 8 News Now.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.