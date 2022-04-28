LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after one man was killed in the middle of the street west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The incident took place near the intersection of Charleston and Decatur on Thursday just before 4 p.m.

One person was found injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to UMC. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team that two men were shooting at each other in the middle of the street. One of the men was shot several times and the other man drove off. The suspect remains on the run at this time.

Police shut down the intersection at Charleston and Decatur, Alpine and Brush, and Decatur and Brush.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.