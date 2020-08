LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a fatal crash in the west valley. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Del Webb Boulevard and Sundial Drive, in Sun City Summerlin.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, including a Hyundai Elantra and a Chevy Truck.

The victim was transported to Summerlin Hospital and pronounced dead. It is unclear which vehicle the victim was in.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.