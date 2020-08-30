Police: 1 man shot, killed at apartment near Spring Mountain, Valley View

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say one man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at an apartment located at 3463 Procyon Street, near Spring Mountain and Valley View.

LVMPD responded to shots fired around 4:30 a.m. and after arriving, found a Black man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, the man and his friend entered an apartment and found a woman and her boyfriend inside. The boyfriend shot the man, police say.

The woman was injured and went to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say the boyfriend and the suspect know each other, but it is unclear how.

Police are interviewing the victim’s friend and looking for the boyfriend involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, (702) 385-5555. Tips can be left anonymously.