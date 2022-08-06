LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in a parking lot in the north valley.

According to Lieutenant Robert Price of Metro, during a media briefing, a man in his twenties was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital with an apparent stab wound and was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday, near the 1100 block of North Pecos Road, just south of Craig Road, police said.

Las Vegas Metro Police are currently investigating this incident.