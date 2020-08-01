Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at southeast valley party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say one man died and another was injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning.

Metro officers responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. at a residence in the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, which is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man in the doorway of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD says the residence was rented out for a party. The investigation indicates that as party attendees left the event around 3:15 a.m., an exchange of gunfire occurred outside of the residence and the victim was struck.

Metro detectives later learned that a second man who attended the event had transported himself to UMC with a gunshot wound. According to police, he is currently stable.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit their website.