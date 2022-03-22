LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash on the east side of the valley that left one person injured on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway near Flamingo at 9:44 p.m.

Police say all lanes are currently blocked in both directions, south of Katie Avenue.

The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to police. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, no other details on their condition have been released.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near the crash scene at this time as road closures may last for several hours as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.