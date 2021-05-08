Police: 1 dead, driver injured following suspected DUI crash Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another is injured following a suspected DUI crash early Saturday morning, Las Vegas police say.

Just before 4 a.m., a Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue, approaching the intersection with Paradise Road, when the driver failed to maintain the lane, left the roadway and crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The driver, 24, and the passenger, 22, were transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the Ford sustained substantial injuries and remains in stable condition at Sunrise Hospital,” police noted in a news release Saturday. The driver, according to the department, displayed signs of impairment and was booked for applicable charges.

The passenger’s death marks the 45th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.