Police: 1 dead after fiery crash in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a driver is dead after striking several objects and crashing into a cement wall early Saturday morning in the south part of the valley.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Pebble Road at Manalang Road, near Pollock Drive.

According to police, a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Pebble Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to maintain the travel lane. The car struck the north curb, left the roadway and veered to the right.

Courtesy: @LVMPD_Traffic / Twitter

It continued westbound through the intersection and struck a cement-block wall on the northwest corner. The car then became engulfed in flames, LVMPD Traffic noted on Twitter.

Police say the driver was beyond resuscitation when medical personnel arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver’s death marks the 7th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.