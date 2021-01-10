Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning in North Las Vegas.

Police say officers were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of North Pecos, near Cheyenne Avenue, for a call about a shooting.

Officers located two victims, a man believed to be 37-years-old and a woman believed to be 47-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to UMC. The woman died, and the man is listed in critical condition, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The department says they do not believe this incident was a random act of violence. There is no suspect or arrest information available at this time.

This is NLVPD’s second homicide for 2021.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.