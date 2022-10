Jackpot wom on Three Card Poker at Bally’s Las Vegas (Image: Bally’s Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-card poker player at Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip recently won a jackpot.

According to Bally’s Las Vegas social media accounts, the player is not being identified. They won $496,675.95 at the table game.

Bally’s Las Vegas is in the process of changing its name to Horseshoe Las Vegas. It’s a project that should be completed by the end of 2022.