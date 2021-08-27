POINTERS WITH A PEDIATRICIAN: COVID vaccine safety for pregnant, breastfeeding women; risk of heart conditions in teens after Pfizer shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now spoke with Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe, the owner and medical director at Siena Pediatrics about COVID vaccine safety tips for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Dr. Wijesinghe says there are fewer concerns than originally thought regarding pregnant and breastfeeding women getting vaccinated against COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) are now recommending that both categories get the COVID-19 vaccine. She says to speak to your obstetrician if you have any other medical conditions that would supersede this recommendation.

KEEPING YOUR BABY SAFE FROM VISITORS

To keep your baby safe, she already says to reduce travel and the number of visitors that are allowed to see your baby within the first few months of their life.

If your family visits your home, have them consider getting the COVID-19, Tdap, whooping cough, and the flu vaccine to help prevent the baby from getting sick.

If you do have gatherings, she offered these tips:

Move the visit outside

Maintain distance from people with the baby

Have 2-year-old and up children mask up and sanitize their hands

RISK OF HEART CONDITION IN TEENS AFTER COVID VACCINE

Dr. Wijesinghe addresses concerns local parents expressed regarding the Pfizer vaccine putting teens at a higher risk for a heart condition after the second dose. She explains what myocarditis and pericarditis are and breaks down the risk – why it is not as big a concern as once thought.

According to pooled research, “It’s about one in 50,000 individuals in this category that actually does get myocarditis,” Wijesinghe said.

She says there is a greater chance of getting this condition from COVID-19 itself.

if you notice these symptoms in your teen after one to six days, Dr. Wijesinghe says to get them checked out in the emergency room.

Fever

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

For more information, please visit the Siena Pediatrics website here.