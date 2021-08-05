Pointers from a Pediatrician: Getting your kids ready for the return of school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday most students will head back to class but sometimes the real struggle can center around preparing for the big day.

The month of August kicks off National Immunization Awareness, making it an important time to get more information and getting your child’s records updated before they return to school.

Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe, owner and medical director of Siena Pediatrics, joined us to talk about everything you need to know about required immunizations and the common side effects related to routine vaccines.

She also gives parents a full list of required immunizations from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Another big question on the minds of many parents is if it is safe to get your child’s COVID-19 vaccination on the same day as other routine immunizations.

In Thursday’s interview, Dr. Wijesinghe said that parents can feel comfortable getting children 12 years of age and older the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day as getting their other necessary immunizations without concern.

For a complete look at the full interview with Dr. Wijesinghe click on the video link at the top of the page.