Pointers from a Pediatrician: Doctors seeing more sick kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Pediatricians’ offices are inundated with sick kids battling flu, coup, RSV, and COVID.

In our pointers from a pediatrician segment, Kristen Joyce checked back in with Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe, owner and medical director of Siena Pediatrics. She spelled out the impact of this most recent COVID variant on the kids she’s treating.

Medical professionals are also seeing higher cases of covid in the very young age range because no vaccine has been approved yet for the 2 to 5-year-old’s, Dr. Wijesinghe said.

During vaccine trials, that age range didn’t create antibodies as high as expected, and more research is needed.

To find locations locally, you can text your zip code to 438829 or call 800-232-0223.