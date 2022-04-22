LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Great Vegas Festival of Beer is back in downtown Las Vegas with a two-day event for the first time since 2019.

It takes place this weekend on April 22 & 23 and tickets are still on sale.

There will be three dozen breweries featuring more than 100 craft beers for tasting. The opening event is a Taco Tiki Throwdown with local chefs competing for the best taco while mixologists compete for the best Malihini Tiki.

Wyndee Forrest with Crafthaus Brewery said, “expect to have fun, expect to try new beers but definitely visit your local breweries and get to know your local brewer.”

She said Las Vegas is destined to become the next craft beer destination.