LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get ready for “Pleistocene Palooza,” a celebration of National Fossil Day at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

The interactive outdoor event is planned from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 at the monument at N. Durango Drive and W. Moccasin Road at the far northern end of the valley.

The event will feature live animals, interactive activities and a “Junior Paleontologist” program. It’s the second time for the educational event, which debuted last year.

The event will also feature animals that represent the Ice Age animals that were once found at Tule Springs, including a camel, an alpaca, a tortoise, the B.A.R.K. Ranger dogs, and the volunteer Mounted Horse Patrol program.

There is no admission fee for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, and advance tickets

or reservations are not required.

The national monument, established Dec. 19, 2014, covers 22,650 acres, stretching along the upper Las Vegas Wash along U.S. 95 toward Indian Springs. It was created to preserve fossils, including mammoths, ancient camels, saber-toothed cats, dire wolves, ground sloths, bison, North American lions and horses.

Today, the monument is home to plants and wildlife of the Mojave Desert, but the fossils are from animals that lived in the area from 100,000 to 12,500 years ago, when wetlands in the area attracted wildlife.

The Pleistocene is a name for a time, not long ago, when Earth experienced glacial and interglacial periods. Pleistocene Palooza celebrates the ancient animals and environments of Tule Springs and the science behind what we know.

More information is available at NPS.gov/TUSK or the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument Facebook page.