Plea deals reached in crash that killed 1-year-old boy

Pictured: Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, parents accused of causing the deadly crash that killed their 1-year-old son.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who crashed while driving over 120 mph on a Las Vegas street with her 1-year-old son in the back seat has agreed to a plea deal.

The baby’s father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, has also agreed to a plea deal.

Lauren Prescia, 23, survived the July 12 crash that killed her son, Royce. The gray Hyundai that Prescia was driving split into two pieces when it hit a pole at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard.

Prescia will plead guilty to DUI resulting in death, with a recommended sentence of 6 to 20 years in prison. The charge normally carries a recommendation of 2 to 20 years.

Prescia is also charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment, and faces a 1-6 year sentence on that charge.

Hubbard-Jones will plead guilty to felony reckless driving. He was racing with Prescia as they drove north on Rampart, and saw the crash as she continued ahead of him into the intersection. He faces a sentence of 1-6 years in prison.

Both Prescia and Hubbard-Jones previously faced charges of second-degree murder.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place in November.

Both agreements stipulate that any prison time will run concurrent to sentencing on other charges.

Prescia signed her plea deal on Sept. 24; Hubbard-Jones signed on Sept. 25. His plea deal also stipulates that if the case goes to trial, he forfeits his right to refuse to testify in the case.