PLEA DEAL: Man pleads guilty to plotting attacks on Las Vegas synagogue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After originally pleading not guilty back in September to a federal weapons charge, 23-year-old Conor Climo pleaded guilty as part of a new plea deal on Monday.

Climo is accused of plotting an attack against a synagogue, a bar that caters to LGBTQ customers and a McDonald’s location in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old was accused of possession of unregistered destructive devices found at his home after he was arrested on Aug. 8, 2019.

Climo’s hearing to enter his new plea of guilty as part of a plea agreement was on Monday, Feb. 10, in U.S. District Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Climo was communicating with individuals who identified with a white supremacist extremist organization using the National Socialist Movement to promote their ideology.

The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

The complaint alleged that during encrypted online conversations throughout 2019, Climo would regularly use derogatory racial, anti-Semitic and homosexual slurs. He discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov Cocktails and improvised explosive devices.

The criminal complaint also described items seized by law enforcement during an Aug. 8, 2019 search warrant, including a notebook with several hand-drawn schematics for a potential Las Vegas-area attack.

The notebook contained drawings of timed explosive devises. Furthermore, Climo claimed to have tried to recruit a homeless individual for pre-attack surveillance against at least one Las Vegas synagogue and other targets. His recruitment attempts proved fruitless.