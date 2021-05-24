Plaza to feature 3 nights of fireworks to celebrate July 4th, 50th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks are coming back for Fourth of July, with downtown’s Plaza Hotel & Casino planning three nights of celebrations from July 2-4.

It’s the Plaza’s 50th anniversary, after all.

Independence Day will bring a full slate of specials, from room packages to pool parties to specials on margaritas — which are also turning 50, according to the Plaza.

On each night from July 2-4, dazzling fireworks will go off from Plaza rooftops, lighting up the Las Vegas Valley sky. Staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s roofs and towers, the three nights of fireworks will be visible for miles around.

More details on the weekend’s festivities are online.