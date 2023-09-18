LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Plaza Hotel and Casino is hosting the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at the CORE Arena, its outdoor equestrian center, in November.

Sponsored in partnership with the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial, the Las Vegas Day Rodeo’s mission is to bring the community together to celebrate the spirit of Old Las Vegas, including those who shaped the city’s history and those who are working to preserve the western lifestyle.

The event celebrates the history of Las Vegas with the rodeo as well as historical exhibits, a Whiskerino contest, which is a beard and mustache competition, and Mutton Busting, a sheep riding competition open to children ages 4 to 10 who weigh less than 60 pounds.

The Las Vegas Days Rodeo will also have bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding, with prize purses totaling $45,000.

Adjacent to the rodeo arena, the Plaza will have a “Then & Now” display of photos of Downtown Las Vegas along with western-themed exhibits in a tented educational pavilion open to the public.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is free but RSVP is recommended online.

More details about the Las Vegas Days rodeo, associated events, and sponsorships is available on the Plaza Hotel and Casino website.