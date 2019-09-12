Plaza Hotel launches 120 new rooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plaza Hotel rolled out 120 new rooms with a “Sip & See” event. Each of the rooms was remodeled over the past 12 months.

Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel says they gutted every room and started from scratch. These rooms are in the north tower of the Plaza.

“We want to continue to evolve the plaza brand and give us more amenities to attract new people downtown and attract back our existing customers,” Jossel said. “It was just a good time for us to do this development, and it was important because we are growing and we want to continue to see that growth downtown.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the rooms “magnificent” and “up-to-date.” She praised Jossel for making the rooms more spacious and more technologically advanced.