Plaza Hotel holding job fair to hire for numerous positions

LAS VEGAS, NV – 2009: The Plaza Hotel and Casino, located near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown, is seen in this 2009 Las Vegas, Nevada, early morning photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Plaza Hotel & Casino needs to fill numerous part-time and full-time positions and is holding a job fair to find employees.

The Plaza needs employees in multiple departments including engineering, housekeeping, security marketing, convention hall, food and beverage, bingo and casino services.

If you’re interested in applying, you should fill out an online application at this link prior to the job fair.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sierre Ballroom located on the Plaza’s third-floor convention space.

Applicants should bring two copies of their resumes to the job fair and be prepared for on-site interviews. Some job offers will take place onsite. Parking will be validated for attendees who park in the Plaza’s self-parking garage.