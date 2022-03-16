LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of old Las Vegas is being donated to The Neon Museum this week.

The Plaza Hotel and Casino recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and will now mark another milestone as it donates one of its iconic “Plaza” signs.

Restoration and reillumination work on the logo sign has already begun after being transported from the Plaza to Harlauer Signs this morning.

Plaza Hotel & Casino donate historic sign to Neon Museum

Plaza Hotel & Casino donate historic sign to Neon Museum (Photo Credit: Plaza Hotel)



Originally, Ad-Art and Charles Barnard, who also designed Vegas Vickie for the Glitter Gulch and the Sassy Sally’s sign, was contracted to create the signs for the property.

The sign being donated to the museum was originally located on the Main Street facade of the Plaza in between its two towers until 2011 when the property underwent renovation.

After the sign is fully restored it will be taken to The Neon Museum for display this year.