LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Plaza Hotel and Casino will be hosting a Vitalant blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

There is currently an urgent need for all blood types, especially universal type O. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors can learn whether they have antibodies and find out if their plasma can be donated to COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Donors must make appointments in advance through this link or by calling 877-25-VITAL.

The Plaza Hotel and Casino is located at 1 N. Main St.