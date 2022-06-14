LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Plaza Hotel and Casino announced plan details for four large-scale projects on its Main Street façade Tuesday morning.

The first of the four projects is a Carousel Bar, a circular bar with an over-the-top theme.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will be joining the Plaza with a new location, complete with a giant, human-sized 3D donut entrance. The location will sell 70 different flavors of donuts, as well as alcoholic donut milkshakes.

Oscar’s Steakhouse will be expanding to add on Oscar’s Patio, which will serve Oscar’s iconic steaks and wines on a patio overlooking The Circa.

The last thing announced is an expansion of the casino floor, with a designated non-smoking section. This will be the first non-smoking casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The projects will focus on both the façade and the property’s iconic dome and are set to begin construction in June.

The Plaza is located at 1 N. Main St.