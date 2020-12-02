Plaza Hotel & Casino announces Greyhound bus station renovation, development of other projects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New developments are coming to downtown Las Vegas. The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced plans Wednesday to continue transforming its corridor of Main Street by redeveloping the building that currently houses the Greyhound bus station.

The bus terminal will be vacated by mid-2021, and the Plaza has begun discussions with developers on possible projects for the space. With 48,500-square-feet and adjacent parking, the Plaza says the building is a prime location for new dining, entertainment or retail that will transform the area.

According to Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel, the Plaza is also partnering with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian friendly pathway that leads to a new elevated bridge connecting the hotel-casino on Main Street to Symphony Park.

The pedestrian pathway will feature desert landscaping, lighting, and a decorative safety wall to create a relaxing and enjoyable pedestrian experience.

Illustration of Symphony Park Walkway; Courtesy: The Plaza Hotel & Casino

“We are thrilled to partner with Jonathan and our friends at the Plaza Hotel to link together two vibrant areas of our downtown,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, city of Las Vegas. “This connection will further enhance the vibrancy of downtown, including the Plaza and Symphony Park, by making the area more walkable. It’s exciting and gratifying to see downtown’s revitalization continue thanks to public-private partnerships like those with the Plaza.”

“We are very excited to usher in this new era on Main Street,” said Jossel. “Main Street is where downtown started, and today, it remains the heart of downtown, connecting a thriving Arts District, a state-of-the-art city hall, popular destinations like the Plaza, Fremont Street Experience, our newest neighbor Circa, and much more. The Plaza is proud to have held the 1 Main Street address for nearly 50 years. With Greyhound relocating, we look forward to transforming the bus station into a new, dynamic downtown destination that will improve the ambiance and sense of community on Main Street. And with Symphony Park achieving its vision as a hub of residential, commercial, and cultural offerings, enhanced connectivity to it will bolster Main Street and downtown overall.”