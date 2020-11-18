Plaza Hotel announces new AI security system that can detect concealed weapons, other threats

LAS VEGAS, NV – 2009: The Plaza Hotel and Casino, located near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown, is seen in this 2009 Las Vegas, Nevada, early morning photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A downtown Las Vegas hotel will be using technology that can detect concealed weapons and other threats.

According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino is deploying the the Patriot One Technologies safety system which is driven by artificial intelligence as the holiday season starts and the hotel prepares for its New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration.

The PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection system operates through a network of hidden sensors that can detect weapons concealed on a body or in a bag. It can also detect threat objects from afar such as in parking lots, as well as public disturbances and fights with the use of sensors and AI video, the news release said.

“We’re excited to bring this new innovative, AI-driven threat detection technology to the Plaza. The Plaza Hotel & Casino typically welcomes thousands of guests a day. So, we are pleased to be the first in the downtown area to implement new physical and health security solutions to better protect our guests and staff.” Jay Franken, general manager of the Plaza Hotel & Casino

It also has health and safety threat detection modules; specifically thermal elevated body temperature, facial mask, social distancing and contact tracing detections.