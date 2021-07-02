Plaza celebrates 50 years in Las Vegas with fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Plaza celebrated fifty years Friday with a spectacular round of fireworks. It is the first of many we can expect to see this weekend.

This is the first of three nights we’ll see celebrations like this downtown.

The Plaza Hotel and Casino first opened its doors on July 2, 1971, and it has remained a city staple ever since.

Those over at Plaza and here at circa chose to welcome guests in honor of that special anniversary and the holiday weekend.

8 News Now spoke to so many who see this as a comeback for Vegas.

“Fourth of July is like the big opening for Vegas,” said Jacob McEwen. “COVID is kind of over with, we’ll see about that, but yeah it should be a big party, a good time.”

“It’s nice, we were excited to come for the Fourth of July,” said Mildred Matthews.

This is just one of many firework celebrations you will see all across the valley through Sunday.

The plaza is holding fireworks celebrations Saturday and Sunday, and of course, The Strip will also have a massive show on the 4th.

