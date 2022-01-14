Playoff-bound! Las Vegas Raiders get warm sendoff as team heads to Ohio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community hosted a sendoff on Friday afternoon for the Las Vegas Raiders as the team headed to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders team sendoff to Ohio (KLAS)







Las Vegas Raiders kicker, Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders past the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on Sunday. It was the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.

On Friday, fans and local law enforcement joined together along Las Vegas Boulevard to give the team a warm sendoff. Many in the community started lining up to say goodbye to the team hours before the scheduled 12 p.m. sendoff.

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio on Saturday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. PST.