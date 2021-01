Playing the odds: Las Vegas valley residents line up in Primm for chance at 2 giant jackpots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line. Numbers will be drawn Friday night for the $750 million Mega Millions prize, the fifth-largest jackpot ever.

On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.

8 News Now spoke with Las Vegans who drove to Primm to take their chances at the jackpot, and they say they stood in the long line because the amount was too good not to try.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money; it’s an unreasonable amount of money and so why not give a shot,” stated Amy Masuret, Lottery hopeful.

“I’m going to test my luck you know? I just got unemployed recently, so I need this money,” said Joanna Ortiz, Lottery hopeful.

“You hear about the opportunity to win some money that can change your whole family and generations, so it’s like hey, what do you have to lose,” asked Aaron Pernell, Lottery hopeful? It doesn’t cost that much money; who knows. “

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months. The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million, and for Powerball would be $478.7 million.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million. For Powerball, it’s one in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.