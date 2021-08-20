‘Play for Shay’ hockey charity game features big names

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of Las Vegas valley’s most popular hockey players will take to the ice Friday night to “Play for Shay” in a charity hockey game at City National Arena.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Not only is it an opportunity to see players such as Derek Engelland and Shane Hnidy, but there will also be players from AHL teams, colleges including UNLV, and Metro police.

Got some big names for tomorrow's big game 💙 pic.twitter.com/GQxHOCriT7 — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) August 19, 2021

Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis was was left paralyzed from the neck down after a shooting last summer during while he was covering a protest on the Las Vegas Strip. Proceeds from the hockey game will go to fund his recovery care.

Mikalonis is a big hockey fan and may attend the game, depending on how he is feeling.

PLAY FOR SHAY: Tonight a charity ice hockey game at City National Arena for @LVMPD Shay Mikalonis who was shot last summer and paralyzed. All proceeds help fund his recovery. I’m live this morning with a look at the big name hockey players taking the ice to help. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/2OugEPbp3Y — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) August 20, 2021

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. There will also be t-shirts for sale and a raffle of numerous prizes.