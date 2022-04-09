LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo was on hand Saturday to throw out the first pitch as Bolden Little League launched their season in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The pitch was high and outside, sending our camera scrambling for cover. Lombardo said at least it wasn’t in the dirt.

The free-to-play league welcomed nine teams at Doolittle Park, and league president Mario Berlanga thanked sponsors Anthem, Bank of Nevada, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, and the Elks Club for donations Saturday that totaled $35,000. Berlanga said the league’s expenses would be about $45,000 this year, but there’s another problem.

The league is still recovering after a fire destroyed $24,000 worth of equipment last year. More than $4,600 has been raised to replace the equipment on a GoFundMe page that was created to accept donations, pushing expenses to about $70,000. Berlanga said earlier this year he is also taking donations at his neighborhood grocery store, Mario’s WestSide Market at 1960 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Gloves, helmets and uniforms were lost in the fire.

Families at opening day for Bolden Little League at Doolittle Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Bolden Little League players wait to take the field on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

League president Mario Berlanga stands for a picture with a sponsor from Anthem on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear speaks on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Dignitaries and Metro police are on hand as the Bolden Little League season kicks off on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Officials including Las Vegas Ward 4 Councilman Cedric Crear were on hand, along with a strong show of support from Metro police.