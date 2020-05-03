Plasma donations of individuals recovered from coronavirus needed to help COVID-19 patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new local program is joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitalant launched the “COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program” in Las Vegas, and on Saturday, a doctor and recovered COVID-19 patient donated plasma to help treat those who are critically ill from the virus.

Researchers are testing the use of donated plasma from those who have completely recovered from COVID-19.

The procedure is a plasma donation.

“We actually take out the antibodies from someone who’s recovered from COVID-19 and then we are able to transfuse that plasma into a patient who is currently in need of treatment,” Jeannine McCoy, regional donor recruitment manager said.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that can help treat those severe cases in the community.

There is a need for that plasma donation.

If you have recovered from the virus, you can make an appointment to give plasma by clicking here.