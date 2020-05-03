Plasma donations of individuals recovered from coronavirus needed to help COVID-19 patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new local program is joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitalant launched the “COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program” in Las Vegas, and on Saturday, a doctor and recovered COVID-19 patient donated plasma to help treat those who are critically ill from the virus.

Researchers are testing the use of donated plasma from those who have completely recovered from COVID-19.

The procedure is a plasma donation.

“We actually take out the antibodies from someone who’s recovered from COVID-19 and then we are able to transfuse that plasma into a patient who is currently in need of treatment,” Jeannine McCoy, regional donor recruitment manager said.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that can help treat those severe cases in the community.

There is a need for that plasma donation.

If you have recovered from the virus, you can make an appointment to give plasma by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories