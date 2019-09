LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six months after several dogs were poisoned on the west side of Las Vegas, a special ceremony was held for one of them. There is now a special plaque at Kellogg Zaher Dog Park to honor Leia.

Leia died after someone tossed poisoned meat into her owner’s backyard in the Lakes Neighborhood. Three other dogs at that home were also poisoned.

There still has not been an arrest made in the case.

The plaque is on display at the park on Washington, near Buffalo.