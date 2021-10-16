Plant-based fast food restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A California plant-based fast-food chain, one its first location here in the northwest part of the valley Friday.

Planet Power Fast Food opened at 7090 W. Craig Road, near U.S. 95. The restaurant uses 100% plant-based ingredients.

Las Vegas Commissioner Ross Miller made an appearance, welcoming Plant Power to Las Vegas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday with the restaurant’s co-founders Zach Vouga and Jeffrey Harris.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in establishing a wide variety of food options in the Las Vegas community,” said Commissioner Miller, “I’m already looking forward to my next visit to Plant Power Fast Food!”

Plant Power Fast Food is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The location features a mid-century modern design atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining, airy floor-to-ceiling windows under a sloped roof, a drive-through, and a self-order kiosk.

All tables, booths, and chairs are made from renewable bamboo and recycled waste, and takeout packaging is fully compostable.

For more information, visit plantpowerfastfood.com.