Plans to expand Floyd Lamb Park create controversy in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans to expand a northwest valley park have caused controversy, as some claim changes could destroy it, while one city representative said her project will preserve its historical integrity.

Karen Livingston is leading the fight to stop modifications she said could destroy the serenity of Floyd Lamb Park in Tule Springs, near Durango Drive and Grand Teton Drive.

“We want to protect the wildlife here,” Livingston, who’s affiliated with the Save Floyd Lamb Park Action Group told 8 News Now on Friday. “We want to protect the open spaces.”

Las Vegas City approved construction for the “Floyd Lamb Park Hay Barn Event Center” is already underway. It’s led by Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 6 Representative Michele Fiore and involves the renovation and expansion of the park’s historic hay barn. When finished, it is set to serve as a public events center for weddings and large parties.

Fiore released the following statement on social media regarding the renovations, citing a “proliferation of misinformation” while also referring to over 100 events already held at Floyd Lamb Park in 2019:

However, Livingston claims Fiore’s plans go against State of Nevada guidelines for the property. The park, which was previously state run, was transferred to the City of Las Vegas in 2007, after the measure was authorized by The Nevada Legislature in 2003.

The state bill required the City of Las Vegas follow various guidelines once the transfer was initiated, including ensuring the property is used “only for passive recreation.” The National Recreation and Park Association defines “passive recreation” as referring to recreational activities that do not require prepared facilities like sports fields or pavilions.

The Association said passive recreational activities place minimal stress on a site’s resources.

“This is not an allowed activity out here at Floyd Lamb Park,” Livingston said of Fiore’s plans for expansion. “Not to turn it into what I would think would be party central with a 500 occupancy of hay barn events center.”

She claims the center plans, which were approved at the municipal level, go against the original state to city transfer, specifically regarding passive recreation. Therefore, she and others in the area are taking their message to the state level to protect what they call our valley’s ultimate sanctuary.

“It’s a very special place,” Livingston concluded. “This is one of the last few natural oases in Southern Nevada.”

A Change.Org petition has also circulated, as people voice their displeasure for the expansion plans.