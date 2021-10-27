Plans for permanent 1 October memorial move step closer to reality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people have answered surveys about a permanent 1 October memorial to honor the victims of the mass shooting in 2017.

The committee in charge of getting those plans together meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. to review design proposals and give an update on the funding and development of the project.

The permanent memorial will be located at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival where the shooting occurred.

MGM Resorts International donated two acres of property at the festival site for the memorial which will be near the corner of Reno Avenue and Giles Street.